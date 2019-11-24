|
RALPH DALE JONES, aged 86, of Hurricane, WV, passed away after complications from surgery on Friday November 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Ralph, aka "Papa," loved the Lord and was a gracious servant to so many. A 1953 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ralph served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of WVU's first graduating class of engineers in 1962, and enjoyed a long career as a mechanical engineer that culminated in the position of Manager of Maintenance Services at Ashland Petroleum Company.
An ordained pastor who served as church elder, Ralph was a great student of the Word. He was a creative man who could and would fix anything. His family will remember him as gentle, humble, creative, determined, giving, strong, devoted, inventive, knowledgeable, enterprising, industrious, genuine, competitive, intelligent, scrappy, resourceful, hospitable, generous, and stubborn, but most of all, as a true mentor and man of integrity.
Ralph's wife of 64 years, Natalie, and his eldest son, Scott, preceded him in death.
He is survived by Scott's wife, Cathy, and their children, Scott (Lauren) Jones and Shannon (Jake) Gray; son, Stephen (Anne-Marie), and their children, Joshua (Jess) Jones and Abigail (Jon) Stephens; daughter, Sarah Smith, and granddaughters, Madison and MaKenna Smith; six great-grandchildren, and seven siblings.
Ralph's greatest desire was for his family to come to know the Lord, and one of his favorite verses was Romans 8:28: "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, WV, followed by a service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Berean Call (TBC) at 800-937-6638, or www.the bereancall.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019