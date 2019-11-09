Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Sigman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Earl Sigman Sr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Earl Sigman Sr. Obituary

RALPH EARL SIGMAN SR., 95, of Charleston, passed away November 8, 2019.
He was born June 27, 1924, in Sutton, the son of Emory and Amma Halstead Sigman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby; second wife, Beulah; son, Ralph Sigman Jr.; brothers, Charles and Robert Sigman; and sister, Marie Spencer.
Ralph was retired from Means Linen Service. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served in WWII, including the Invasion of Normandy (D-Day) and the Korean War. He was very proud of his service and participated in the annual Veteran's Day Parade in Ripley. He was active with the American Legion Post 107 Ripley and the Post 5501 Ravenswood. He was a deacon at Boulevard Church of Christ in Charleston and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ripley. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend that will be missed by those who loved him and knew him.
He is survived by his son, Charles Sigman (Kay) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Nancy Dodd, (Bill) of Charleston; grandchildren, Richard Sigman (Tammy), Andrea Lucas (Matthew), Kayla Dodd, and Olivia Miranda (Adrian); and four great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Ralph's life will be 12 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Gene Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St. Albans Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.honorflight.org/donate-now/
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -