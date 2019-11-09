|
|
RALPH EARL SIGMAN SR., 95, of Charleston, passed away November 8, 2019.
He was born June 27, 1924, in Sutton, the son of Emory and Amma Halstead Sigman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby; second wife, Beulah; son, Ralph Sigman Jr.; brothers, Charles and Robert Sigman; and sister, Marie Spencer.
Ralph was retired from Means Linen Service. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served in WWII, including the Invasion of Normandy (D-Day) and the Korean War. He was very proud of his service and participated in the annual Veteran's Day Parade in Ripley. He was active with the American Legion Post 107 Ripley and the Post 5501 Ravenswood. He was a deacon at Boulevard Church of Christ in Charleston and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ripley. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend that will be missed by those who loved him and knew him.
He is survived by his son, Charles Sigman (Kay) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Nancy Dodd, (Bill) of Charleston; grandchildren, Richard Sigman (Tammy), Andrea Lucas (Matthew), Kayla Dodd, and Olivia Miranda (Adrian); and four great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Ralph's life will be 12 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Gene Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St. Albans Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.honorflight.org/donate-now/
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019