RALPH JUNIOR SMITH, 69, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Lonnie Woodrow Smith and Carrie Kathleen Dye Smith. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Huffman.
Ralph was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clendenin. He was a plumber for the Clendenin area for many years. He also loved to fish and hunt. Ralph was an Vietnam Army Veteran.
He is survived by wife, Sharon Smith; sons, Jeremy Smith of Roane County, Jeffrey and Michael Smith, both of Clendenin; brother, Lonnie Smith of Walton; and sisters, Virgie Meadows and Jackie Smith, both of Clendenin.
The visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Calvary Baptist Church in Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Shawn Davis and Pastor Billy Meadows officiating. Burial will be in the Smith Family Cemetery, Clendenin, at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019