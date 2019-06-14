

RALPH LEVI MOORE, 99, of Dunbar, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

Ralph was born on November 13, 1919, in Rock Castle. He worked his entire career, 43 years, as a mechanic and retired from the KRT, formerly known as the Charleston Transit Bus Company. He proudly served his country in Europe during WWII from 1943 to 1945 as a member of the 556 Ordinance Company. He was married in and was a lifelong member of the former Humphries Memorial Methodist Church, now known as Dunbar United Methodist Church, where he was active as an usher, communion steward and member of the United Methodist Men.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Graci May (Stevens) and Earl Jay Moore; brothers, Boyd W., Charles T. and Raymond Ray; sisters, Mary Francis and Hansel Grey; his youngest son, Michael Ray Moore; and his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Kathleen (Hunt) Moore.

Ralph Levi Moore is survived by his two sisters, Rachel M. Ward and Margret E. Manning; his son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Marsha; two grandchildren, Kelly Bushway and Brian Moore; and one great - granddaughter, Mackenzie Bushway.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., with Pastor Dan Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local of West Virginia, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary