|
|
RALPH M. HOLBROOK, 72, of Chesapeake, died December 9, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He retired from E.I. Dupont, Belle Plant, and was a member of the Charleston Moose Lodge. Ralph was a notorious pool shark and an avid card player. He was the strongest, fastest and most legendary softball player. If he didn't get you with the right, he would get you with the left. He was the patriarch of the family and was a giant of a man. He was a family man through and through.
He was preceded in death by wife: Vicki L. King Holbrook; parents: Ralph and Margie A. Newman Holbrook; and brother: Kenny Holbrook.
Surviving are daughters: Cathy (Carl) Terry of Chesapeake, Stephanie (Wayne) Burnette of Chesapeake; son, Ralph F. (Jessica) Holbrook of Charleston; honorary fourth child: Tommy Hively II of Chesapeake; grandchildren: Chad (Tifaney) Terry, Tyler (Brooke Syner), Tayler and Tanner Burnette, and Gracelyn and Olivia Holbrook; and great - granddaughter: Bethany Lynn Terry.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019