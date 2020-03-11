|
|
|
DR. RALPH J. TURNER, 80, of Huntington died at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on March 9, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 12, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Arnold-Turner Journalism Scholarship Fund at Marshall University.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020