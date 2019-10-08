Home

Ralph V. Moran

Ralph V. Moran Obituary

RALPH V. MORAN, 85, of Pinch, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 14, 1934, in Kentucky, a son of the late Floyd and Margaret Wilkes Moran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Ralph was a retired School Teacher and Coach with Kanawha County, with 30 years of service. Ralph scored the last Touch Down at Morris Harvey College. He was a member of the Football Hall of Fame in Belfry, Ky.
Those left to cherish his memory include, Mary Ann Dixon Moran; a son, Ralph Stephen Moran and wife, Joan; grandson, Trevor; a niece, Becky Sue Banks Massey; a brother, Allen Moran of Virginia Beach; a very special friend, Randy Osborne; and a beloved dog, Lucky.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019
