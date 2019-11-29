Home

Ramon "Cub" James

RAMON "CUB" JAMES, 50, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Jackson, Tenn.
Ramon was born in Charleston, on February 9, 1969, to William and Suzette James.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela; his three children, Tiahara, Taraun, and William; and one granddaughter, Anari.
Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, W.Va., at 11 a.m Saturday, November, 30, with visitation 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 29, 2019
