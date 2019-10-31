Home

Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church
Ramona A. Hall

Ramona A. Hall Obituary

RAMONA A. HALL, 71, of Chapmanville, was born March 17, 1948, at Isom Branch in Lake, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lyle B. and Mary Jane Sizemore Henry. She departed this life for her Heavenly Home on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky.
Ramona was involved in various youth activities, serving as the President of the Chapmanville Softball League for many years, a Brownie Troop Leader, PTA at the East Chapmanville Grade School, and volunteering for various events and activities with the Boy Scouts. She was a member of the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church serving as a Youth Leader, Bus Driver for the Bus Ministry, and the Blanket Ministry. She was also a member of the Chapmanville Woman's Club and was a very gifted knitter, especially with her very special Christmas Stockings. She had previously worked at the Island Creek Company Stores, Tracy Vickers' Department Store, and as a caterer for Logan General Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 'Granny' Pearl Sizemore; her brother, Larry Henry; and her in-laws, Ernest and Stella Hall.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Lee Hall; children, Robin (Donovan) Hendricks of Calabash, N.C., Crystal Casey of Chapmanville, and Robbie E. Hall of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren, Garrett Casey, Bennett Casey, and D-Rock Hendricks; siblings, Marsha (John) Newman of Chapmanville and Max (Sheida) Henry of Pecks Mill; sisters-in-law, Janet Henry and Everetta Boyd; her best friends, Mary and Danny Saunders and Florence and Bill Davis; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Tom Bias and Rev. Mike Harvey, officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m. Friday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church.
Pallbearers: Jason and Lee Rayburn, Dave Evans, Donovan Hendricks, Ben Casey, Chris Barker, and John Alan and Shawn Newman.
Honorary Pallbearers: John Newman, Sonny Bello, John Farris, Garret and Bennett Casey, and D-Rock Hendricks.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
