RAMONA J. HAILEY, retired Educator, age 76, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 21, 2020, in Henry County, Georgia.
She is survived by her daughters, Zanetta Hailey, Dr. Anisa Hailey; granddaughter, Tori Hailey; and sister, Zehline Davis, all of Georgia. Other surviving siblings include Patricia Giles, Suzette James of Charleston, West Virginia, and Charles Rush of Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) John F. Hailey, and sister, Mary Goldie Kennedy of California.
Funeral arrangements will be organized by Sylvain Funeral Home, with services held at St. Phillip African Methodist Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made through the following link: https://form.jotform. com/Hailey2/ramona-j-hailey-fund.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020