RAMONA JEAN MOORE, lovingly known as Meemaw, 77, of St. Albans, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at home.
Ramona was born July 7, 1942, in Marion, Ind., to the late Betty Olah Foxx and Graydon Arnault Foxx. She was the sibling of nine.
Preceding her in death were her siblings, Jim Foxx, Terry Foxx, Gary Foxx. Surviving siblings are Cuba Foxx Cain, Crystal Foxx Carr, Terry Foxx, and Larry Foxx, all from Indiana.
Ramona married the late Herman Moore Jr. and four children were born from that union. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children, Tammie Jean (TJ) Moore Lefeber and Mistie Dixon of St. Albans, W.Va., Melissa Moore Lefeber and Alan Gamblin of Arkansas, Patrick Moore and Karen Lefeber of Converse, Ind., and Dawn Paxton and Laura Tignor of St. Albans, W.Va.
Son Jeffrey Moore Lefeber preceded her in death.
Everyone who met Ramona loved her and in return anyone she met she accepted and loved, she did not believe family was solely made up of blood, therefore, she has a vast number of children, grandchildren, and extended family. Her grandchildren are Tawni Ailes and Spencer Shrout, Amanda Ailes and Travis Harris, Mason and Rachel Chenowith and Danielle Chenowith, Colby Lefeber and Angel Robinson and Lisa Richie of Upland, Ind., Cassie Sampson, Joshua Paxton and Ashley Paxton, Blake Tignor and Robbie King, Sarah Paxton, Mykah Smith; great - grandchildren, Jaxon Lefeber, Shea Shrout, Olive Ingle, Eisley Miller, Brilynn Quackenbush, Aiden Carter, Adeline Paxton and Harleigh Paxton; and a wide host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ramona worked as a processing technician at Marion General Hospital. She belonged to The Red Hatters, The VFW, Amvets, The American Legion, and The Moose. Ramona loved Murder She Wrote, Conway Twitty, dragon flies, guardian angels, and the snow. She worked third shift and when she came home she would build snowmen for the neighborhood children. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019