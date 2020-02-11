|
RAMONA KIDWELL NUNLEY, 87, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Arthur B. Hodges Center.
She was born on December 11, 1932, in Nutterville to the late Jesse Judson and Ditha Nutter Kidwell. In addition to her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Gray Nunley; and her brother, Clifford Kidwell.
She was raised in Quinwood and graduated from Crichton High School in 1950. Mona and her husband Bob were married in 1952. She simultaneously raised a family of four children while pursuing a teaching career. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Morris Harvey College in 1975. During her 18 year teaching career in Kanawha County Public Schools at Roxalana Elementary School in Dunbar, she also completed her master's degree in elementary education at West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
She was a dedicated member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for 55 years, teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and singing in the choir, as well as volunteering with the United Methodist Women's service organization.
In retirement, Mona continued her lifelong close relationships with her teaching colleagues, "The Golden Girls", and a wide array of friends and neighbors. Bob and Mona enjoyed time with their grandkids, gardening and travelling. Most of all, they enjoyed their precious time with one another.
She then began a seven year residence at Edgewood Summit, where new and old friends enriched those years, along with her family. During the last five years at Arthur B. Hodges Center, a dedicated and loving staff was profoundly appreciated by Mona and her family. Recently, Kanawha HospiceCare also provided invaluable care.
Mona is survived by her sister, Joan Zopp (Granville) of Warrenton, VA; brother, Jerry Judson Kidwell (Linda) of Bellingham, WA; sons, Mark Nunley (Michelle) of Clarksville, IN, Michael Nunley (Belu) of Charleston, and Paul Nunley of Columbus, OH; daughter, Laura Stafford (Joe) of Charleston; eight grandchildren and their spouses; and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Wallace Memorial Gardens, Clintonville.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Marks United Methodist Church Educational Trust Fund, 900 Washington St. E, Charleston, WV 25301.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020