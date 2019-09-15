|
|
7/31/1943 - 8/26/2019
RAMONA SUE (HUNTER) WELCH, beloved sister, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away August 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Enoch Hunter and Mary Jestion Hunter; sisters, Barbara Louise Skiles and Virginia Elizabeth Craddock; and brother, Patrick Lee Hunter.
Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Welch; son, Troy Welch and wife Gina of Hickory, N.C.; son, Tony Welch of High Point, N.C.; grandson, Emery Welch and wife Madison of Hickory, N.C., and granddaughter, Madelyn Welch of Hickory, N.C.
Surviving brothers and sisters: Kate Gill of Alvin, Texas, Tootie Gutridge of Peoria, Ariz., Paul Hunter of Charleston, W.Va., Jane Spradling of Charleston, W.Va., Brenda Edwards of Cleveland, Ohio, Mike Hunter of Charleston, W.Va., Mark Hunter of Roanoke, Va., Helen Vickers of Charleston, W.Va., Penny Hensley of Charleston, W.Va., Fran Conley of Sanford, N.C. Also surviving are numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene, 4802 Rutledge Road, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019