Randall Lane Samples

Randall Lane Samples Obituary

RANDALL LANE SAMPLES, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn., surrounded by his beloved family.
Randall was born on January 6, 1941, in Procious, W.Va., to the late Elmer and Minnie Samples. In addition to his parents, Mr. Samples was preceded in death by brothers, Gerald and Kent Samples, and sister, Janet Burdette.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sondra Lee Samples; daughters, Tara (Daniel) Thompson and Tracy (Sean) Wilson; son, Scott Travis Samples; grandchildren, Ella and Jake Thompson; sisters, Joyce Dean and Judith Samples; and brother, Myron Dale Samples.
Randall was known for his kind, gentle spirit and subtle sense of humor. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, and was also an experienced gardener.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Maysel, W.Va.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Hermitage FH.com for the Samples Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019
