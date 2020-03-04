Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531

Randall Lee Taylor

RANDALL LEE TAYLOR, 70, of Hurricane, passed away March 1, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ross A. Taylor Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Taylor Ward; sisters, Tenia Creson and Tammy Hale; and several other family members.
There will be no formal services at this time. At Randy's request, he will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered at Dolly Sods, one of his favorite places.
To contact the family, leave condolences or share memories, visit Randy's tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Taylor family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020
