RANDALL "RANDY" L. LEGG, 50, of Nitro, beloved son of Leroy and Cora Legg, left this world peacefully for residence in his heavenly home, on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He fought each and every battle from transplants to cancer with courage and dignity until he could no longer fight. He was very tired and his body just couldn't take the hits anymore. He was a son, brother, father and friend. As his parents, we will miss his generosity, his love and his company. But we will rejoice that he no longer suffers and he is free. He will be met by all those that have gone on before him. Go rest high on that mountain.

Randy is survived by his parents, Leroy and Cora Legg; sister Polly Blaylock (Dave); brother, TJ Legg (Renitta); his son Kirk Andrew Legg (Sarah); and daughter, Miranda Blankenship (Colby). The very reasons he tried so hard to win the battle were his four grandchildren, Payton and Preston Blankenship, Kara and Kali Legg; he is also survived by nephew, Tyler; and nieces, Katie, Sydney, and Kelsey.

A special thanks to Mark Withrow, RN and Mary Motley from hospice for their love, care, and the joy they brought to our lives.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Mike Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories Cemetery, Sissonville.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations to be made to HospiceCare of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019