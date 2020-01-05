|
RANDALL "BOOTS" PRITT, age 66, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at his home on January 1, 2020.
He was born on October 17, 1953, to the late George E. Pritt and Sarah L. Pritt of Cannelton. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Pritt of Hugheston, Greg Pritt of Pensacola, Fla.; and one sister, Sandra Puffenbarger of Powellton.
Randall was loved by many. He had a large family that included 10 brothers and three sisters. He spent countless hours at 'Sunday Dinners' and enjoyed sharing time with his family on holidays.
Randall's favorite hobbies included trout fishing, hunting, berry picking and watching his favorite teams play sports on TV. He also enjoyed Sci-fi movies and "The Andy Griffith Show."
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tammy Pritt of Montgomery; son, Jeremy Pritt and wife Karen of Homosassa, Fla.; son, John Pritt and wife Adrienne of Chelyan; Brandon Oiler of Montgomery, who was raised as a son; two grandchildren, Makayla Pritt and Makenzie Pritt, both of Homosassa, Fla.; eight brothers, Dennis Pritt of Cannelton, Terry Pritt of Powellton, Jerry Pritt of Cannelton, Roger Pritt of Smithfield, N.C., Kenneth Pritt of Mebane, N.C., George D. Pritt of Boomer, Steven Pritt of Cannelton, and Gary Pritt of Lashmeat; two sisters, Barbara McMillion of Peterstown and Mary Roat of Bull Push. He is also survived by 36 nieces/nephews and 58 great-nieces/nephews.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with service beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, January 6, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Reverend Frank Brown and Reverend Troy Stafford officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020