|
|
|
RANDY DEAN ADKINS, 77, of Hurricane, passed away in the comfort of his home Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Lincoln Drive Community Church, Spring Hill. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Adkins family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020