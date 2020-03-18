Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Lincoln Drive Community Church
Spring Hill, WV
View Map

Randy Dean Adkins

Send Flowers
Randy Dean Adkins Obituary
RANDY DEAN ADKINS, 77, of Hurricane, passed away in the comfort of his home Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Lincoln Drive Community Church, Spring Hill. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Adkins family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -