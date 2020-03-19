|
RANDY DEAN ADKINS, 77, of Hurricane, passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in Kanawha County, WV, raised by the late father, Albert W., and mother, Nettie Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Janet L. (Rock) Adkins; sons, Randy Jr. "Tiny", Donald "Tootsie", Everett "Beanie"; daughter, Stella "Star"; and grandson, Randy "Billy" III.
Randy graduated from St. Albans High School in 1960. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1961 and served on the USS STORMES out of Norfolk, VA, deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was the owner of Jan's Groceries, worked at the FMC Defense Dept., construction USWA Local 14614 and a member of VFW Post 111.
He is survived by his wife of eight years, Vickie D. Adkins; children, Albert "Curley" Adkins and wife Laura, Nettie "Kitten" Adkins, Maranda "Randi" Kuhn and her husband Brian; grandchildren, Andrew, Jordan, and Jada Martinez, Joseph, Rachel, Hannah, Katherine, and Lucas Adkins, Winter "Flake"; and great - grandchildren, Andrew, Ezekiel, and Melissa.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Lincoln Drive Community Church in Spring Hill, with Pastor Charles Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny, WV.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
You may visit Randy's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020