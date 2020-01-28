|
RANDY LYNN MYERS, 63 of Sissonville, passed away January 25, 2020 at his home following a long illness.
He was born October 2, 1956 in Charleston, a son of the late Brice and Eva Wheatcraft Myers. He was formerly employed as an Equipment Operator at American Can and Recycling.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley White Myers; brothers, Worthy and Cecil Wayne Myers; sisters Naomi and Mary; step-son Phillip Hicks and sister-in-law Verla.
He is survived by sisters Gladys Harding and husband Paul of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Thelma Shears of Sissonville, Margaret Good and husband Alvin of Advent; brothers Kermit Myers of Canton, OH, Elmer Myers and his wife Carolyn of Sissonville, James Myers and wife Annie of Sissonville and Roger Myers and wife Judy of Looneyville; step grandson Joshua Hicks of Kentucky; brother-in-law Lawrence Myers of Sullivan, Ohio and sister-in-law Betty Myers of Ripley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Roy Huffman officiating. Friends may call on the family one hour (Noon to 1 p.m.) at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020