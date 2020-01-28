|
RAY ALLEN YOUNG, 68, of Dunbar, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
He was born in Lansing, Michigan on March 3, 1951 to the late Paul and Beatrice Young.
Ray worked for Goldfarb Electric and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He cherished his time with his family. Ray was also a Past Master of the Dunbar Masonic Lodge 159.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Greg LaCount.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marie Young; children, Amy Seckman (Cliff) and Bryan Young (Angela); grandchildren, Annabelle, Bella, Corey and Evalee; step-mom, Geneva Young; siblings, Barb Cross, Jeanne Cease, Ken Young (Lena), Cathy VanTreese (Jim), Penny Sterly (Joe), Diana Potts, Ron LaCount (Ryoko), John LaCount (Debbie), Cherie Kalchik (Jerry), and Annette LaCount; sister-in-law, Michele LaCount.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020