Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Allen Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Allen Young Obituary

RAY ALLEN YOUNG, 68, of Dunbar, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
He was born in Lansing, Michigan on March 3, 1951 to the late Paul and Beatrice Young.
Ray worked for Goldfarb Electric and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He cherished his time with his family. Ray was also a Past Master of the Dunbar Masonic Lodge 159.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Greg LaCount.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marie Young; children, Amy Seckman (Cliff) and Bryan Young (Angela); grandchildren, Annabelle, Bella, Corey and Evalee; step-mom, Geneva Young; siblings, Barb Cross, Jeanne Cease, Ken Young (Lena), Cathy VanTreese (Jim), Penny Sterly (Joe), Diana Potts, Ron LaCount (Ryoko), John LaCount (Debbie), Cherie Kalchik (Jerry), and Annette LaCount; sister-in-law, Michele LaCount.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -