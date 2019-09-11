|
RAY AUSTIN COX SR., born September 1, 1932, in Richwood passed away from illness on September 7 2019.
Ray was born to Chessie Acre Cox and Elmer Cox of Webster County.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donnie Urbas Meadows Cox; his sister, Arthela (James) Gross; and brother, Eugene (Dorothy) Cox.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorraine Shannon Cox of South Boston; sister, Retha Powers; and by son, Eddie Meadows.
He is survived by his 12 children: Ray Cox Jr., Robert Cox, Sharon (Alex, deceased) Cornell, James (Jill) Cox, Sheryl Cox, Kimberly (Harvey, deceased) Hoffman, Kevin (Lisa) Cox, Jerry (Kristine) Cox, Roger (Karen) Cox, Michelle (Daniel) Bulger, John (Lori) Meadows, Diane Lyon and Eddie Meadows, deceased, (Karen - Brian Towe).
Ray is also survived by 28 grandchildren: Alex (Michael) and Jesse Cox, Lindsay, Miriam, Jacob and David Cornell, James Jr., Molly and Devin Cox, Austin Cox, Kurt J. and Chrystal Hoffman, Lorraine, Chessie and Linden Cox, Mallory and Mathew Cox, Jean, Daniel and Kate Bulger, Julie (Michael Marshall), John (Laura), Marisa and Michael Meadows, Megan and Sarah Lyon, Mathew and Jacob Meadows; and eight great - grandchildren: Bobby and Olivia McEachern, Grayson Cox, Aviana Caragiulo, Luke and Sophie Marshall, Harlan and Harrison Meadows.
While enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, Ray met his first wife, Lorraine Marie Shannon of South Boston, Mass. They married and had 10 children together. After Lorraine's death, Ray returned to West Virginia and was blessed with second marriage to Donnie, and he gained three more wonderful children.
Some spend their entire lives on earth and never find true love: Ray was blessed to have found it twice. Ray leaves behind quite a legacy from the amazing life he lived. We are all heart-broken for Donnie, or "Mamaw" as she is so fondly called. Although we deeply mourn Ray's loss, we are grateful for all things "Papa" and are happy that he is now at rest in everlasting peace in heaven.
Ray has many accomplishments. He retired in his 50s from General Foods, Inc. He was very successful in real estate, and building and fixing whatever he wanted. He built a hunting camp on Cranberry Ridge where was raised. He also bought land along the Gauley River where he built a campsite, "Almost Heaven." Ray always knew how to have a good time. He and Donnie were fully immersed into their community. They spent their time working hard at what they loved and in the company of family and friends. They are the best kind of people; fun-loving and generous. They are active members of the Catholic Church and Ray is a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He has bequeathed so much to his family. He has passed on his passion for life, and certainly his passion for the outdoors, deer hunting, golf and many other activities. For those of us who knew Ray, we know he is probably building a card table in heaven where he can teach everyone games that he and Donnie played nightly.
Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Richwood, at 10 a.m. this Friday, September 13. All are welcome for a gathering and a meal in Ray's honor immediately following the service at Alumni Hall in Richwood.
All arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019