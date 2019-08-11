|
|
RAY BOWLING, 92, of Holly Grove, formerly of Gallagher, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2019, at his residence in Holly Grove, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Williams Bowling.
He was veteran of the United States Army and served in World War II in Germany. He retired from Cannelton Coal Company with over 30 years of service.
He is survived by his daughters, Jane Ann (Larry) Jarrett of Richmond, Virginia, Becky (Dave) Shanklin of Holly Grove, and Uma Siemiaczko of Gallagher. He has seven grandkids, 13 great - grandkids, and five great - great - grandkids that he dearly loved. Five generations in all.
The family would like to thank everyone who brought food and comfort to the family.
Upon his request, he has donated his body to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia. There will be no service.
The family also would like to thank the staff of Hospice Care for the excellent care they gave our loved one. Send any donations in Mr. Bowling's memory to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, West Virginia 25387-2536 or www.hospice carewv.org
Information provided by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, West Virginia, where expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019