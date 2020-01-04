|
On January 2, 2020, RAY OWEN WHITE's Journey of life came to an end.
Born August 4, 1929, to Donald White and Elma Edwards White. He grew up in Culloden West Virginia where he eventually found his calling in life and started a career as an lronworker. As a young man, he was quickly blessed with his beautiful and dedicated wife, Pauline Gibson White. Together this couple weathered the storms of life, worked hard, raised three children and served those around them.
He was preceded in death by his son, Roger White, and daughter, Lisa White, who he both loved dearly.
Ray also left behind his strong loving wife, Pauline White, and daughter, Margret Lucas, who have always been the backbone of this small Culloden clan. As a grandfather, he set the example of hard work and dedication for his grandchildren Amber Lucas, Logan White, Heather Nowalk and Charlie Lucas. After 90 years of life, it seemed he had no real hobbies to speak of but those close to Ray knew all too well that his hobby and joy came from work. It didn't matter what type of work he did he enjoyed it and only seemed to complain when something prevented him from being productive. He often terrified his family well into his 80s, climbing high up in trees and on the roof seeing to his responsibilities. We often pleaded with him to let someone else do these risky things and he would sometimes tell us what we wanted to hear. In the end the only thing that would stop the old lronworker from climbing around in high dangerous places was taking away his ladder. One thing is clear, his seemingly endless endurance and long life was the result of the continual work he preformed. Known by many in the community and after spending his life in the small town he was nicknamed the Mayor of Culloden. Ray was active in church attending Union Baptist and did his best to be a follower of Christ. He also was a Mason and belonged to Putnam lodge #139. At the end of his life he held the titles of Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Friend, Strong, Tough, Hard Working, Dedicated, Reliable, Honest, Trustworthy, and sometimes even Sweet. He will be missed but his example and memory will endure until we meet again.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at Allen Funeral Home, with Pastor Brent Beckett officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Sunday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 4, 2020