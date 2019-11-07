Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Ray Edelman
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Ray Talmadge Edelman


1949 - 2019
Ray Talmadge Edelman Obituary
RAY TALMADGE EDELMAN, 70, of Belle, went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a long illness.
Ray was a life long resident of Kanawha County, a member of Naomi Independent Baptist Church and a corrections officer.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Maude Holstein Edelman; and brother, Charles Edelman.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry Edelman; son, Michael Edelman; daughter and fiance, Shelby Edelman and Jamie Munson, all of Belle; brothers, Shorty Martin of Bucyrus, Ohio, Richard 'Mike' Edelman of McClean, Virginia; and sister, Audra 'Susie' Pauley of Pinch.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made to either the or the .
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
