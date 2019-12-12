|
|
RAY WOODROW KINSER II, of Summersville, went home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019.
He was born to Ray Woodrow Kinser I and Violet Faye Shaffer Kinser in Charleston, on December 21, 1938. Ray grew up in Charleston and attended Charleston High School. He joined the United States Air Force in 1957. After his tour of duty, he returned home and began working in the Charleston area. He soon met the love of his life, Nancy Lee Legg. They were married on February 2, 1963. They had six children, four daughters and two sons. Ray's working life included being a bank vice president for seven years at McDowell County National Bank, in Welch. During this time, he was instrumental in passing legislation for the beginning of branch banking in West Virginia. He was also an alumnus of Morris Harvey College and West Virginia University. Ray and Nancy moved their family to Nicholas County in 1979, spending most of that time at their home at Park Place, in Richwood. They built, owned and operated the Richwood Dairy Queen and Main Street USA Antiques for more than 20 years. Ray and Nancy have spent their retirement years at their home in Summersville, where they have maintained a three-acre apple orchard and raised chickens. Ray and Nancy have also used several of their retirement years building The Kinser Family Camp, where they have hosted many cousin camps, youth group camps, and gatherings for their family of 57.
Ray was a humble and modest man. This included his walk with the Lord. He, not only believed that he should be an active member of the church, but also support his brothers and sisters locally and around the world. He had a heart for missionaries. He and Nancy hosted many families throughout the years and supported them with prayer and giving's.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Archie Kinser; and his sisters, Jeannie Cooper and Judy Stover.
Ray is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; children, Heidi Spencer (Michael), Gwen Maranto (David), Faith Miller (Michael), Leane Vance (Michael), Ray Woodrow Kinser III, and Lewis James Kinser (Samantha); 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The funeral and celebration of Ray's life will be held at 12 noon Friday, December 13, in
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, with Pastor Jeff Dudley and Pastor Ryan Trescott officiating. Interment will be in Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till service time.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va., is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019