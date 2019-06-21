RAYMOND EUGENE BURNS, 62, of Wallback, entered into rest June 18, 2019, after his battle with cancer. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Born on August 30, 1956, in Logan County, he was the son of the late Charles and Evelyn Burns. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Charles and Edward, and his sister, Lydia Comer.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Grithel (Holcomb) Burns of Wallback; daughter, Raven (Robby) Davis of Bloomingrose: step-son, Christopher Holcomb of Wallback; grandson, Ayden Davis; sisters, Cindy (John) Jarrell of Lanexa, Va., Becky (Irvin) Griffitts of Glade Spring, Va., Barbara (John) Gobble of Lake Norman, N.C., Mildred (Benny) Martin of Lake Okeechobee, Fla., Betty Martin of Hurricane, Mable (Joel) Cherin of Vero Beach, Fla., and Dorothy (Bobby) Haynes of Detroit, Mich.; sister-in-law, Diana Burns of Lake Okeechobee, Fla.

He was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and retired in 2017 after a life-long career with Jim C. Hamer Lumber Company.

Visitation will be held at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, in Clay, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Family may gather one hour prior to the visitation.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the funeral home, with Pastor Clifford Samples officiating. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Orgas.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.

Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burns family, Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 21 to June 23, 2019