RAYMOND "BOB" GRISHABER, 88, peacefully passed away at home on November 4, 2019.
Bob was born in Charleston on August 29, 1931. He served a tour in the United States Air Force in 1950s. He retired from IBEW Local #71.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Day Grishaber.
He is survived by his three sisters, Betty Booth of Mobile Ala., Anna Wetzel of Arcanum, Ohio, and Rose Grishaber of Charleston, W.Va.; his four children, Pam (Steve) Lenna, Sharon (Mike) Dekold, Stacy (Joe) Peal, and Ray Grishaber; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. In accordance with Bob's wishes, his body was donated to science.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019