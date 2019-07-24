RAYMOND PRUDNICK JR., of Morgantown passed away in his home on July 18, 2019 at the age of 56, surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 35 years, Christy Demus Prudnick and his two sons; Dr. Colton Prudnick of Lansing, MI and Brody Prudnick of Morgantown.

Ray was born on November 16, 1962 in Morgantown, WV to Mary Lou Zator Prudnick and the late Raymond Prudnick, Sr. He graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and ultimately attended West Virginia University where he graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Ray thrived in his career in the Oil and Gas industry which took him from the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountain Range.

For 8 years, Raymond valiantly battled brain cancer, but did not allow it to stop him from living. He never took life for granted and spent his free time fly fishing, cooking, hunting, and investing in the lives of others during his time coaching, serving the community and on his many annual camping trips. He had a zeal for life and a magnanimous personality that could not be forgotten. Once a friend of Ray, forever his family.

Ray was a constant tinkerer and inventor. He started a spice company, Ray's Recipes, which he used to bring joy and flavor to all those who were lucky enough to experience his cooking. Ray's Rub, is now available all over the country and online.

Raymond is also survived by his four siblings; Stanley and wife Cindy of Oakland, MD, Rick of Morgantown, Michelle and Rachelle of Star City, and countless nieces and nephews which he enjoyed watching grow up.

Friends and family will be received at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 3334B University Ave., Morgantown, on Saturday, July 27th from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Walt Jagela as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Peace Gardens Mausoleum.

Special thanks to WV Caring staff for making Ray's final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to the American Brain Tumor Association in Ray's Honor.

Send condolences online at hastingsfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 24 to July 26, 2019