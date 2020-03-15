|
|
RAYMOND THOMAS PITTMAN, SR., 74, of Charleston, passed away March 13, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a long illness.
Raymond was a mechanic for the South Charleston Stamping Plant and a United States Marine Corps Veteran of Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife, Judy Pittman; daughter, Jessica Wilson; brothers, David and Roy Pittman, all of Charleston; grandchildren, Catlyn Timachev, Madison Wilson, Joseph Thompson, Raymond Thomas Pittman III and Hunter Pittman; and great-grandchild, Everleigh Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Ed Jarrett officiating. Interment and committal services with military rites will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020