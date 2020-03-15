Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Raymond Pittman
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery
Dunbar, IL
Raymond Thomas Pittman Sr.

Raymond Thomas Pittman Sr. Obituary
RAYMOND THOMAS PITTMAN, SR., 74, of Charleston, passed away March 13, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a long illness.
Raymond was a mechanic for the South Charleston Stamping Plant and a United States Marine Corps Veteran of Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife, Judy Pittman; daughter, Jessica Wilson; brothers, David and Roy Pittman, all of Charleston; grandchildren, Catlyn Timachev, Madison Wilson, Joseph Thompson, Raymond Thomas Pittman III and Hunter Pittman; and great-grandchild, Everleigh Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Ed Jarrett officiating. Interment and committal services with military rites will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020
