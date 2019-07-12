RAYMOND WEBBER, 74, passed away after a long illness July 10, 2019. He was born in Montcoal, W.Va., to the late Joe Webber and Stella Kalinoski Webber.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Webber; siblings, Joe Webber, Robert Webber, Helen Spence and Eddie Webber.

Raymond was a retired coal miner, a United States Army veteran and a member of Whitesville First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, James Paul Florentz of Whitesville, Freddie Ray Florentz of Charlottesville, Va., Tammy Lynn Florentz of Pine Bluff, N.C., and Patricia Ann of West Virginia. Also surviving are his brother, Sammy (Phyllis) Webber of White Sulphur Springs,W.Va., and sister, Nancy Schultz of Florida; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; in addition to many cousins and nieces and nephews who he loved as his own.

Graveside services will held at 11 o'clock Monday morning, July 15, in the Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum, Orgas, W.Va., with Pastor Dennis Dye. Interment will be in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening at the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019