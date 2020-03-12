|
|
|
REABEL J. ROBERTS of Lewisburg, WV formerly of Alkol, WV. Born on January 22, 1931, went home to the Lord on March 5, 2020 at the age of Eighty Nine years, One month and Twelve days.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at Koontz Funeral Home, 238 Walnut St. Hamlin, WV with Pastor Randall Kinder officiating. Interment will follow at Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville, WV. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at Koontz Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020