REBA JEAN (LEDFORD) CARSON entered into rest Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Born on April 1, 1929, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carson; son, Patrick Huey Carson; brothers, Earl Ray Toney and Joseph Ledford.
She is survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" (Kelly) Carson of Poca; daughter, Leanne Carson of Gauley Bridge; sister, Linda (David) West; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gauley Bridge Baptist Church or Hubbard Hospice House, https://www.hospice carewv.org/make-donation/.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020