The world will be a little less joyful without the positivity of her spirit and her heartfelt laugh.
REBECCA L. (ROUSH) FARLEY lost her battle to cancer on February 5, 2020, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Becki was born August 30, 1950, to Robert and Josephine Roush. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father, Robert Roush, and her loving companion, Jim Kiser.
She was a 1968 graduate of Scott High School in Madison, West Virginia. She attended and received her master's degree from Marshall University in Special Education.
Becki spent most of her career teaching at Poca High School in West Virginia where she retired in 2015 after over 30 years in her profession. She loved teaching and enjoyed her students. She was dedicated to providing a rich and fun learning environment and certainly touched many lives throughout her career.
Most importantly, Becki was a dedicated single mother of three spirited boys: Rodney (Sheila) Farley of New Knoxville, Ohio, Chris (Beth) Farley of Hurricane, West Virginia, and Nick (Brooke) Farley of Cumberland, Maryland. Her sons blessed her with one of her greatest joys of being a grandmother to Tristan, Delaney, Addison, Emsley, Cameron and Aiden. Her grandchildren adored her fun disposition and especially loved hearing stories of their dad's adventures as children. Additionally, she is survived by her mother, Josephine Roush; sister, Deborah Scalise; and brother, Rob Roush. She was also a loving aunt to Johnny (Kristi) Scalise and Talia Scalise.
Becki lived her life to its fullest. After retiring, she and her companion, Jim, enjoyed traveling and attending WVU Football games with their families. They enjoyed boating at Summersville Lake and sipping on a glass of wine together at the end of the day.
A Celebration of Life honoring Becki will be 4 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane West Virginia.
Friends may visit the family from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526, is honored to assist the Farley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020