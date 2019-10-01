|
REBECCA "BECKY" MAE WILSON, age 92, of Poca, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV. Becky was born on May 19, 1927 to Sigel and Albertha Monday of Red House, WV.
Becky was a hardworking homemaker of 6 children, 4 boys followed 11 years later by 2 girls. She was always available to babysit her grandchildren and play an active role in their lives. She attended Raymond City Community Church where she sang in the choir. She loved attending Hometown Senior Center, yardsales, gardening, quilting and eating out. If you visited her she always had homemade biscuits on the table. Her summers were filled with big gardens and canning vegetables.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; Sigel and Albertha Monday, husband, Paul Wilson, sisters, Theresa & Betty, and brothers Bill and Arizona. She is survived by her brothers, Reverend James (Betty) Monday, and Reverend Keith (Goldie) Monday; her children; Stephen, Roger, Terry, Timothy, Barbara (Rick) Withrow, and Patricia (Ted) Peplow; grandchildren; Carl, Rebekah Hoh, Stephen (Lisa), Anna (Josiah) Leisher, Travis Meadows, Emily (Andrew) Ricks, Joseph Peplow, Kelli Peplow, Jacob, Dirk, Niki McGrew; and great-grandchildren; Domenick Hoh, Phoenix Wilson, Audrey and Austin Ricks, Luca, Blue and Rye Leisher, Jazlyn McGrew with 2 more on the way.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 3 p.m., at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
