REGINA "GAIL" (MCCLURE" FURR, 61, of Milton, passed into the hands of God on Friday, June 7th, 2019.
Gail was a fun-loving, big-hearted person who loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Belva McClure; sister, Connie Ross; and brother-in-law, Joe McLaughlin, who was like a brother to her.
She is survived by her son, Jay King, of Lexington, KY; sister, Patti McLaughlin, of St. Albans; brother, Jamey McClure (Kelly), of Summersville; grandchildren, Abigail, Trinity, Riley, Jackson, and Ryan; lifelong friend, Debbie Carey; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Gail's life will be held on Friday, June 14th, at Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m., and the memorial service immediately following. Pastors David Bowen and Melissa Pratt officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019