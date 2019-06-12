Home

Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Green Valley Church of God
518 Green Valley Drive
St. Albans, WV
Memorial service
Following Services
REGINA "GAIL" (MCCLURE" FURR, 61, of Milton, passed into the hands of God on Friday, June 7th, 2019.
Gail was a fun-loving, big-hearted person who loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Belva McClure; sister, Connie Ross; and brother-in-law, Joe McLaughlin, who was like a brother to her.
She is survived by her son, Jay King, of Lexington, KY; sister, Patti McLaughlin, of St. Albans; brother, Jamey McClure (Kelly), of Summersville; grandchildren, Abigail, Trinity, Riley, Jackson, and Ryan; lifelong friend, Debbie Carey; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Gail's life will be held on Friday, June 14th, at Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m., and the memorial service immediately following. Pastors David Bowen and Melissa Pratt officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019
