Resting on Her Beach in the Sky
REGINA GAIL (BORSMAN) ABBOTT passed in peace, Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the age of 59.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eula and Kenneth Borsman Sr., and sister, Stephanie "Mikie" (Borsman).
She is survived by her loving daughter, Amy Taylor; son-in-law, Philip Gibson; son by heart, Billy Taylor III; and grand fur-baby, Yogi. Further survived by her brother: Kenneth Borsman Jr. and wife Melissa; and her sisters: Jackie Rhodes, Wanda "Billi" Garnes, Theresa Molz and husband Tom, along with countless other family members she cherished.
Regina grew up in Charleston and was a longtime resident of St. Albans. She was previously employed at Thomas Memorial Hospital as a C.N.A. for 15 years and most recently employed at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, doing what she loved most, caring for others.
She lived with a passion and joy for life. She set an example to those around her, teaching them how to live and love with an open and caring heart. She had a nurturing soul, mothering all of those around her. She loved the beach, her friends, and her family, but none as much as she loved her daughter, Amy.
She will be missed deeply and remembered as a strong, stubborn, and affectionate woman who always put others before herself.
As one final demonstration of her selflessness, Regina donated her body to the Human Gift Registry at Marshall University School of Medicine.
Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at a small, informal celebration of her life that will be held on Sunday, January 12, at 1205 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV 25301. Guests are welcome anytime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020