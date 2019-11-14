|
REGINA YVONNE HIGGINBOTHAM MARCUM, 56, of Hurricane, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at CAMC Teays Valley following a short illness. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and daughter, and will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched. She had a big heart and was always willing to help others.
Born October 21, 1963, she was the daughter of Boyd F. Higginbotham and Berna Joe Craig Higginbotham of Grimms Landing. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Shelton and Benny Marcum.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Kenneth Wayne (Ashley J.) Harris of Gallipolis Ferry, Heather Harris of Eleanor, Billy Shelton of Teays Valley, and Julia (Marshall) Petty of Charleston; her grandchildren, Jordan Nicole Harris, Hayleigh Nicole Harris, Jaylea Shelton, and Orion, Noah, Cree, Zion, and Juliana Petty; her brothers, Boyd D. (Valerie) Higginbotham of Eleanor, Lloyd F. Higginbotham of Leon, Christopher Higginbotham of Leon, and Kevin (Holly) Higginbotham of Leon; her sister, Julie (Tony) Stutler of Eleanor; as well as extended family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Morning Sunrise Cemetery, Grimms Landing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
