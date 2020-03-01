|
REGINA KAY (COOK) BAILEY, 53, of Breckenridge, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord and Savior, Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, after a long illness. Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, March 3, in the Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, 1822 Saxon Road, Fairdale, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before, also at the church. Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020