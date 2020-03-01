Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Kay (Cook) Bailey

Send Flowers
Regina Kay (Cook) Bailey Obituary
REGINA KAY (COOK) BAILEY, 53, of Breckenridge, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord and Savior, Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, after a long illness. Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, March 3, in the Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, 1822 Saxon Road, Fairdale, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before, also at the church. Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -