Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Burford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Marie Burford


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Marie Burford Obituary

REGINA MARIE BURFORD, 58, of Sissonville, passed away October 6, 2019. Regina, was born on July 29, 1961. She was a loving mother and grandmother with her wonderful husband, Darrell Burford Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Herma Haynes; sisters, Dottie Kiser and Floretta Haynes; brother, Roger Haynes.
Surviving are husband, Darrell Burford Sr; children, Anetra Burford, Darrell Burford Jr., and Jesse Burford; sisters, Bernice Asbury, Pam Phillips, Agnes Thompson, Delane Smith and husband Steve Smith; grandchildren, Zachary Harrison, Dairon Lattea, Taegan Page, Xavier and Brantlee Burford.
The family gives Special Thanks to Trena Swartz for all her love and care.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Legg officiating. Burial will follow at Whittington Cemetery, Sissonville. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services on Saturday.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Burford Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now