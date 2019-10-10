|
REGINA MARIE BURFORD, 58, of Sissonville, passed away October 6, 2019. Regina, was born on July 29, 1961. She was a loving mother and grandmother with her wonderful husband, Darrell Burford Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Herma Haynes; sisters, Dottie Kiser and Floretta Haynes; brother, Roger Haynes.
Surviving are husband, Darrell Burford Sr; children, Anetra Burford, Darrell Burford Jr., and Jesse Burford; sisters, Bernice Asbury, Pam Phillips, Agnes Thompson, Delane Smith and husband Steve Smith; grandchildren, Zachary Harrison, Dairon Lattea, Taegan Page, Xavier and Brantlee Burford.
The family gives Special Thanks to Trena Swartz for all her love and care.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Legg officiating. Burial will follow at Whittington Cemetery, Sissonville. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services on Saturday.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Burford Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019