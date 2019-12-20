Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
REID GILBERT STRADER, 64, of Charleston, son of the late Estel and Esther Gilbert Strader, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston and was employed by AEP as a Principal Engineer with over 35 years of service. He was also preceded in death by a son, Samuel.
Surviving, wife of 37 years, Raelyn Judy Strader; daughters, Sasha Strader and husband, Russ McDaniel, Vivian Strader; brothers, David Strader and wife Candy, Richard Strader and many other wonderful family members.
Service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387, a local food pantry or to Calvary Baptist Church food pantry, 510 Maryland Ave. Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019
