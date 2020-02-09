|
|
RETHA S. AUXIER, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior February 4, 2020, after a long illness.
Preceding her in death was husband James F. Auxier and daughter Sandra J. Humphreys.
Surviving family members are sister Pauline Humphreys, daughter Terry A. Phillips (Jim), grandson Christopher J. Phillips (Stephanie), great - grandsons Cole and Griffin Phillips, along with many nieces and nephews.
Retha retired from C&P Telephone Company and belonged to the Eastern Star. She was always willing to help someone in need.
A special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice and Kathy Godfrey in Warner Robins, Ga., for the love and caring for her.
A private service was held at McCullogh Funeral Home in Warner Robins, Ga. A private graveside service was held at Melton Cemetery in Elkview, W.Va., with the assistance of Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020