RETTA ELLEN THOMAS, age 86, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, in hospice care in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Born and lived in Charleston, W.Va., for 80 years, she was the daughter of the late Ernest "Dick" Malone and Christine Stewart Malone.
Retta graduated from the Kanawha County School for Practical Nursing and furthered her education through the WV Institute of Technology, receiving an Associate in Science degree in 1975 and qualified as an R.N. She soon began her 35-year career with CAMC, all while raising four children, supporting a husband, household and her church family.
Retta was a Christian, who was filled with faith and lived her life as her faith guided and she touched the hearts of all that knew her.
Retta is survived by her four children, Roger Thomas (Bertha) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Joe Thomas of MT, Susan Oxley (Ed) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Paul Thomas (Tanya) of Charleston, W.Va.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sibling, Nancy K. Wiley of Charleston, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Frank Thomas; brother, Dean Malone; and sister, Peggy Rayhill.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, at Elk River Nazarene Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019