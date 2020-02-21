|
RETTA REBECCA MILLER, 78, of Ohio, and formerly of W.Va., passed peacefully at her residence in Carthage, N.C., with her daughter by her side.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Retta was born in Calhoun County, October 2, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Don and Dottie Cooper Brannon. She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis C. Miller; sons, Dennis Wayne Miller, Daniel Miller and baby Douglas Miller; grandsons, Douglas C. Miller and James Ledford; and a sister, Donnie Keen.
God showed Retta mercy and she asked Jesus Christ to be her Lord and Savior. Retta had attended Halls Memorial Church.
Retta is survived by her daughter, Rita G. Miller of N.C. She was the grandmother of Ernest Legg, Jill Corbin, Jenni Miller, and Patty Miller. Retta was the sister of Paul Brannon of Ariz., Janet Bailey of Ohio, and Jean Keen and Wanda Deweese, both of W.Va. She is also survived by her 11 great - grandchildren: Brittany, Zachery, Andrew, Justice, Jessica, Trenton, E.J., Braiden, Alissa, Ryder, Emma; and three great - great - grandchildren.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, N.C.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020