REVA ESPAGE (FIKE) FINDLEY, 90, of Scott Depot, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Born January 16, 1929, in Eglon, WV, she was the eldest of three children born to the late John T. and Olivia Rogers Fike. Also preceding her in death is her husband, William Roland Findley; brother and his wife, Ezra Edwin Fike (Faye); and her in-laws, John (Genevieve) Findley, Thelma (Carl) Cain, Paul (Helen) Findley, Nelda (Perry "Bing") Hardman, Hal Findley and Maudella Findley.
Reva worked at the Preston County Clerks Office in Kingwood and later as the office manager at Jay Instruments and Specialty Company of South Charleston for 15 years. Reva enjoyed gardening, she was especially fond of her rose gardens. She was a great baker, magnificent cook, and loved to entertain family and friends in her home. Reva and her husband Bill lived in Salem, VA, for 25 years, coming home to West Virginia in 2002.
Following retirement, Reva and Bill visited many countries in Europe and Canada and traveled extensively throughout the United States.
Surviving are her children: Deborah A. Morris (Dave) of Cincinnati, OH, Rhonda Findley-Hall (Don) of South Charleston, WV, J. Kevin Findley of Flemington, WV; grandchildren, Devin Wojciechowski (Paul), David Morris (Ashley) and John Warren Findley Hall, as well as five great-grandchildren, D.J., Olivia, Andrew, Odin and Quinn. Also surviving is her brother, Rogers Fike (Elizabeth) of Oakland, MD; sister-in-law, Jennie Findley of Flemington, WV; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Entombment will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to either First Baptist Church, 523 Second Street, St. Albans, WV 25177 or to a charity that you support.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019