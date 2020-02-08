|
REX EDWARD JIVIDEN, 84, of Dunbar, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, February 7, 2020, while at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, from complications from Dementia and Alzheimer's.
Those who knew Rex knew he was a very compassionate man who loved doing for others. He graduated from Buffalo High School and studied at West Virginia State College. Rex was retired from Raines Lincoln Mercury as parts manager. Then he went on to be a real estate agent with Dobbins Fisher & Pittman. Rex was also a member of Dunbar First Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delvious and Phyllis Jividen; and his first wife, Dolores Jean Kessel Jividen.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Loretta Jividen; daughter, Carrie Harris (Rick); sister, Connie Welling; step-children, Susan Dean (Rodney), and Jerry Hill (Joy); grandchildren, Andrew Harris (Whitney), Andrew Bennett (Jana), LeighAnna Bennett, Tiffany Clark (Derek), Jacob Hill (Hannah), and Adam Hill (Ashley); nephew, Wayne Welling (Evette); niece, Cathy Davis (Ed); four great - grandchildren, Olivia Clark, Benjamin Clark, Blair Hill, Emma June Hill; and another one on the way along with a special niece, Katylyn Moles (Brandon).
The family wants to thank the staff at CAMC General Hospital and Hubbard Hospice House West for their excellent care and compassion.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Billy Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020