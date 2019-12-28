|
|
RHONDA GAY LEGG, 34, of Charleston, passed away on December 23, 2019.
Born on December 1, 1985, in Charleston, she was a daughter of Larry Coleman and Patricia Olive Coleman of Kenna.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Morgan Legg of Charleston; her son, Bentley Legg; twin sister, Donna Coleman of Kenna; brother, Larry Coleman, also of Kenna; nephews, Kaiden Legg, Gavin Lewis, Colton Coleman and Hunter Coleman; and neice, Alivia Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Norma Olive; paternal grandparents, Walter Coleman and Faye White; and cousin, Isiah Chase.
Rhonda was a graduate of Ripley High School, class of '06, and was employed as a CNA at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Pocatalico. She was a loving mother who cherished making memories with her family and friends, and loved being an aunt. Rhonda was sweet to everyone she met and will be remembered as always having a smile on her face and a laugh that was contagious.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Sissonville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 28, 2019