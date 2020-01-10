|
RHYMELL AHARI
"DIGGY" COLLINS, age 2, left footprints on our heart on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
Rhymell, also known as "Diggy", was born on July 1, 2017, in Gastonia, NC, to parents Shymell Collins and Rottanae Hairston. A joyous, loving child, Rhymell was known by his family to be smart, happy and always smiling. He loved cuddling-Hot wheels and Lighting McQueen from Cars.
Rhymell will be forever loved by his parents, Shymell and Rottanae; his brother, Harvey; his paternal grandmother, Latrica Collins; his maternal grandfather, Rodney Hairston; his maternal great-grandmother, Rose Hairston; his aunt and uncles, Diontrae, Dante, Rodjae, Aubree, Llmari, Lilyana, and Ava; his great-aunt and uncle, Stephanie Hairston and Shamarko Williams ; and a host of family and friends.
Memorial services will take place at the Venture Church 800 E Main St, Dallas, NC 28034 on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2 p.m. All are invited. We kindly request those attending the memorial service to wear red in memory of Rhymell.
The family requests flowers be sent to Gregory Funeral Home, 601 N York St Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020