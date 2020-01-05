|
|
A Memorial Service for RICHARD ALLEN HARLESS, 65, of Painesville, Ohio, will be held 6 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends received one hour prior to service.
Richard was born June 12, 1954, in Tampa, Florida, to Paul and Maureen (Litchfield) Harless. He passed away January 2, 2020, in Concord Township, Ohio.
Richard worked for American Roll Formed Products for many years, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the mountains of West Virginia.
He is survived by his mother, Maureen Harless; sons, Richard Paul Harless and Christopher Lee Harless; grandchildren, Courtney, Brendan and Elijah; great - granddaughter, Brooklyn Wheeler; brothers, Daniel (Annie) Harless, Samuel Harless, Timothy Calvin Harless, Thomas (Cathy) Harless and Michael Harless; sister, Roberta Kay Adams.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Harless, and his father, Paul Harless.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to a .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020